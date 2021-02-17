17 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

Alanyaspor-Galatasaray maçında Sofiane Feghouli oynayacak mı?

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 26. haftasında Alanyaspor'a konuk olacak Galatasaray'da Sofiane Feghouli kamp kadrosuna dahil oldu. Sarı-kırmızılılardaki son durumu A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. Kaplan, "Sofiane Feghouli kamp kadrosuna alındı ama maç kadrosunda olup olmayacağı belli değil" dedi. (Gs spor haberleri)
17.02.2021
