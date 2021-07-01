01 Temmuz 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de hoca ne zaman açıklanacak? O tarihe dikkat çekti

Son dakika spor haberleri: Yeni sezon hazırlıklarına teknik direktör olmadan başlayan Fenerbahçe'de belirsizlik sürmeye devam ediyor. A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul sarı-lacivertlilerde yaşanan son gelişmeleri aktardı. Kul, "Fenerbahçe'de Bilic belirsizliği sürüyor. Kısa süre içinde yeni adaylar ortaya çıkacaktır. 5 Temmuz'da Topuk yaylası kampına kadar hoca konusu çözülecektir." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
01.07.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'de yeni hoca ne zaman açıklanacak? O tarihe dikkat çekti Fenerbahçe'de yeni hoca ne zaman açıklanacak? O tarihe dikkat çekti 01.07.2021
Kanarya'da flaş ayrılık! Büyük umutlarla geldi ama... Kanarya'da flaş ayrılık! Büyük umutlarla geldi ama... 01.07.2021
Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! Başarılı olacağına inanmıyorum Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! "Başarılı olacağına inanmıyorum" 01.07.2021
Çember daraldı! F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocası kim olacak? Çember daraldı! F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocası kim olacak? 01.07.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
F.Bahçe'de planlar neden bozuldu? Açıklanmak istenen isim Bilic'ti F.Bahçe'de planlar neden bozuldu? "Açıklanmak istenen isim Bilic'ti" 30.06.2021
Paulo Fonseca öncelikli adaylar arasında değil "Paulo Fonseca öncelikli adaylar arasında değil" 30.06.2021
Fenerbahçe yüzde 99 ihtimalle bugün yeni teknik direktörünü açıklar "Fenerbahçe yüzde 99 ihtimalle bugün yeni teknik direktörünü açıklar" 30.06.2021
F.Bahçe'nin teknik direktörünü açıkladı! Caulker transferinin yapılması... F.Bahçe'nin teknik direktörünü açıkladı! "Caulker transferinin yapılması..." 30.06.2021
Fenerbahçe Caulker'ı resmen açıkladı! Fenerbahçe Caulker'ı resmen açıkladı! 29.06.2021
Fenerbahçe Can Bartu'nun heykelini dikti! Fenerbahçe Can Bartu'nun heykelini dikti! 29.06.2021
Flaş teknik direktör açıklaması! Bilic'e kulübü izin vermiyor ama... Flaş teknik direktör açıklaması! "Bilic'e kulübü izin vermiyor ama..." 29.06.2021
Fenerbahçe'nin teknik direktörü kim olacak? Fenerbahçe'nin teknik direktörü kim olacak? 29.06.2021
O ismi açıkladı! İşte F.Bahçe'nin görüştüğü hoca... O ismi açıkladı! İşte F.Bahçe'nin görüştüğü hoca... 28.06.2021
Bilic'e F.Bahçe için izin çıkmadı! Bilic'e F.Bahçe için izin çıkmadı! 28.06.2021
Gündemde onlar var! İşte 4 büyüklerin listesindeki isimler Gündemde onlar var! İşte 4 büyüklerin listesindeki isimler 28.06.2021
Serdar Dursun transferindeki çarpıcı detayı açıkladı! Serdar Dursun transferindeki çarpıcı detayı açıkladı! 27.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık rüzgarı esiyor! 11 ismin bileti kesildi...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Menajerinden Fenerbahçe'ye flaş teklif! Yıldız forvet Süper Lig'e dönüyor
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe transferde atağa kalktı! Aurelio Buta bombası... (FB haberleri)
Son dakika spor haberi: EURO 2020'ye veda etti! Fenerbahçe transfer için harekete geçti
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'dan stoper bombası! Transferler peş peşe...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'den bomba stoper hamlesi! Görüşmeler başladı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör