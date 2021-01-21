21 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Sivasspor-Fenerbahçe sonrası Erol Bulut: Mesut Özil en kısa zamanda takıma katılacak

Sivasspor-Fenerbahçe maçının ardından teknik direktör Erol Bulut açıklamalarda bulundu. Bulut, "Mesut Özil en kısa zamanda takıma katılacak" dedi.
21.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Bulut'tan Mesut Özil açıklaması! En kısa zamanda takıma katılacak Bulut'tan Mesut Özil açıklaması! "En kısa zamanda takıma katılacak" 21.01.2021
Toroğlu'dan çarpıcı sözler! Mesut Özil'den faydalanmak için... Toroğlu'dan çarpıcı sözler! "Mesut Özil'den faydalanmak için..." 21.01.2021
Sivasspor ve Fenerbahçe başkanlarından ortak açıklama Sivasspor ve Fenerbahçe başkanlarından ortak açıklama 21.01.2021
Fenerbahçe beklenen oyunu oynayamıyor "Fenerbahçe beklenen oyunu oynayamıyor" 21.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın yeni adresi... Canlı yayında açıkladı! Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın yeni adresi... 21.01.2021
Transfer gerçekleşmek üzere! 6 ay sonra değeri... Transfer gerçekleşmek üzere! 6 ay sonra değeri... 21.01.2021
Onyekuru F.Bahçe'ye transfer olacak mı? Menajerinden açıklama geldi Onyekuru F.Bahçe'ye transfer olacak mı? Menajerinden açıklama geldi 20.01.2021
Mesut Özil İstanbul'a geliş görüntülerini paylaştı! İşte uçağın içindeki eğlenceli anlar Mesut Özil İstanbul'a geliş görüntülerini paylaştı! İşte uçağın içindeki eğlenceli anlar 19.01.2021
F.Bahçeli futbolcuya flaş eleştiri! Çok şahsi oynuyor F.Bahçeli futbolcuya flaş eleştiri! "Çok şahsi oynuyor" 19.01.2021
F.Bahçe'yi böyle değerlendirdi! Takım üzerine koyarak gidiyor F.Bahçe'yi böyle değerlendirdi! "Takım üzerine koyarak gidiyor" 19.01.2021
Erol Bulut: Daha iyisini oynayabilirdik Erol Bulut: Daha iyisini oynayabilirdik 18.01.2021
Samatta'nın golden önce yaptığı hareket faul mü? Usta isimler yorumladı Samatta'nın golden önce yaptığı hareket faul mü? Usta isimler yorumladı 18.01.2021
Perotti ile yollar ayrılacak mı? Resmi açıklama geldi Perotti ile yollar ayrılacak mı? Resmi açıklama geldi 18.01.2021
Mesut Özil ne zaman forma giyecek? İşte son gelişmeler Mesut Özil ne zaman forma giyecek? İşte son gelişmeler 18.01.2021
Bakan Çavuşoğlu'ndan Alman Bakan'a Mesut Özil göndermesi! Bakan Çavuşoğlu'ndan Alman Bakan'a Mesut Özil göndermesi! 18.01.2021
Flaş Mesut Özil açıklaması! Sadece Fenerbahçe'ye değil... Flaş Mesut Özil açıklaması! "Sadece Fenerbahçe'ye değil..." 18.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'dan transferde Aaron Boupendza harekatı! İşte yapılan teklif
Fenerbahçe'de yaprak dökümü! Erol Bulut kararını verdi ve 4 ayrılık...
Fenerbahçe'ye sürpriz teklif! Takımdan ayrılıyor...
Galatasaray-Denizlispor maçı sonrası flaş yorum! "Galatasaray'ın öncelikli ihtiyacı..."
Anderson Talisca Beşiktaş'a transfer olacak mı? Ahmet Nur Çebi açıkladı
Süper Lig'in devleri dünya yıldızlarının peşinde! Bedava transfer...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör