02 Mart 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

İşte Fenerbahçe'de Gustavo'nun antrenman görüntüleri!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de uzun süredir sakatlık sorunu yaşayan Luiz Gustavo'da antrenmanlarını sürdürüyor. Brezilyalı futbolcu çalışmalarına özel programla devam etti. (FB spor haberleri)
02.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
İşte Gustavo'nun antrenman görüntüleri! İşte Gustavo'nun antrenman görüntüleri! 02.03.2021
Caner Erkin ne yaptı? İşte yanıtı Caner Erkin ne yaptı? İşte yanıtı 02.03.2021
Caner Erkin'e bir şok daha! Caner Erkin'e bir şok daha! 02.03.2021
Caner Erkin kadroda olacak mı? İşte cevabı... Caner Erkin kadroda olacak mı? İşte cevabı... 02.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında Sosa itirafı! Canlı yayında Sosa itirafı! 01.03.2021
Saygın hakemimiz yok "Saygın hakemimiz yok" 01.03.2021
Canlı yayında bomba iddia! Boupendza ve Alex... Canlı yayında bomba iddia! Boupendza ve Alex... 01.03.2021
Toroğlu'ndan sert eleştiri! Bulut Mesut'a hesap veriyor Toroğlu'ndan sert eleştiri! "Bulut Mesut'a hesap veriyor" 28.02.2021
Maçın yıldızı Pelkas golü böyle anlattı! Maçın yıldızı Pelkas golü böyle anlattı! 28.02.2021
Erol Bulut'tan derbi açıklamaları! İlk yarıda 2-0 yapabilirdik Erol Bulut'tan derbi açıklamaları! "İlk yarıda 2-0 yapabilirdik" 28.02.2021
Bakasetas'ın pozisyonu net penaltı "Bakasetas'ın pozisyonu net penaltı" 28.02.2021
Ali Koç: F.Bahçe'ye hoca olmak çok zordur Ali Koç: "F.Bahçe'ye hoca olmak çok zordur" 28.02.2021
Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! Beraberlik iki tarafa da yaramaz Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! "Beraberlik iki tarafa da yaramaz" 28.02.2021
Toroğlu: Bugünkü kadro Erol Bulut'un kadrosu değil Toroğlu: Bugünkü kadro Erol Bulut'un kadrosu değil 28.02.2021
F.Bahçe Trabzonspor maçı için stadyuma hareket etti F.Bahçe Trabzonspor maçı için stadyuma hareket etti 28.02.2021
Usta yorumcudan şok sözler! İstifasını bekliyorum Usta yorumcudan şok sözler! "İstifasını bekliyorum" 28.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Cimbom'dan sezon sonu bombaları! Tam 3 isim...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da Taylan Antalyalı neden yedek kaldı? O gerçek ortaya çıktı!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de Pelkas'ın talipleri artıyor! Rusya'dan transfer teklifi...
Son dakika spor haberi: Usta yazarlardan Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe maçı yorumu!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor Fenerbahçe maçında Mesut Özil'den Erol Bulut'a flaş tepki! Oyundan alınırken...
Fenerbahçe'de Caner Erkin krizinin perde arkası ortaya çıktı! Trabzonspor maçı öncesi...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör