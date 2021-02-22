22 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

İrfan Can Kahveci ve Luiz Gustavo'nun son durumu ne?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 27. haftasında Trabzonspor ile karşılaşacak Fenerbahçe'deki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. "Kul, "Trabzonspor maçında İrfan Can ve Gustavo kadroda yer alacaktır." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
22.02.2021
