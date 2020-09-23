23 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Garry Rodrigues yol ayrımında

Fenerbahçe'de teknik direktör Erol Bulut, konsantrasyonunu yeterli bulmadığı Garry Rodrigues'i Atakaş Hatayspor'a karşı kadroya almadı. Rodrigues'in kısa süre içerisinde takımdan ayrılması bekleniyor.
23.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Garry Rodrigues yol ayrımında Garry Rodrigues yol ayrımında 23.09.2020
Fenerbahçe 2. maçında puan kaybı yaşadı Fenerbahçe 2. maçında puan kaybı yaşadı 23.09.2020
Fenerbahçe'de transfer politikası Fenerbahçe'de transfer politikası 23.09.2020
Erol Bulut oynattığı futbolla kendine ihanet ediyor "Erol Bulut oynattığı futbolla kendine ihanet ediyor" 23.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener "Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener" 23.09.2020
Thiam'ın büyük bir hayal kırıklığı olacağı düşüncesindeyim "Thiam'ın büyük bir hayal kırıklığı olacağı düşüncesindeyim" 21.09.2020
Volkan Ballı'nın yerine Emre Belözoğlu'nun getirileceğini duydum "Volkan Ballı'nın yerine Emre Belözoğlu'nun getirileceğini duydum" 21.09.2020
Emre Bol: Frey futbolcu değil başka bir şey Emre Bol: Frey futbolcu değil başka bir şey 21.09.2020
Bakasetas transferi Fenerbahçe adına kapanmıştır "Bakasetas transferi Fenerbahçe adına kapanmıştır" 21.09.2020
Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın kafasını karıştırıyorlar "Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın kafasını karıştırıyorlar" 21.09.2020
Fenerbahçe Nazım Sangare'yi böyle açıkladı Fenerbahçe Nazım Sangare'yi böyle açıkladı 19.09.2020
Nazım Sangare Fenerbahçe'de Nazım Sangare Fenerbahçe'de 19.09.2020
Fenerbahçe ile anlaştık "Fenerbahçe ile anlaştık" 19.09.2020
F.Bahçe'nin genç yıldızı için flaş iddia! Schalke ile anlaştı F.Bahçe'nin genç yıldızı için flaş iddia! " Schalke ile anlaştı" 18.09.2020
Milli futbolcu için flaş yorum! Fenerbahçe'ye gelirse yedek kalır Milli futbolcu için flaş yorum! "Fenerbahçe'ye gelirse yedek kalır" 18.09.2020
Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe Sangare için yarışıyor Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe Sangare için yarışıyor 18.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'ye transferde kötü haber! İstanbul'a gelmesi bekleniyordu...
Fenerbahçe'de Galatasaray derbisi öncesi şok ayrılık! İşte sebebi
Başakşehir ve Galatasaray arasında dev takas! Mbaye Diagne...
Fenerbahçe'den dengeleri değiştirecek transfer! Galatasaray derbisine yetişecek
Emre Belözoğlu'ndan soyunma odasında flaş sözler! Hatayspor maçı sonrası...
Galatasaray'dan yılın transfer bombası! Beşiktaş'ın eski yıldızı Aslan olacak
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör