24 Eylül 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçeli Murat Sağlam Antalyaspor'da

Fenerbahçe, yeni transferi Nazım Sangare ile 4 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı. Sarı-lacivertliler milli futbolcu için Murat Sağlam'ı bonservisiyle birlikte verirken 1 milyon 750 bin Euro da bonservis bedeli ödeyecek. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
24.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçeli Murat Sağlam Antalyaspor'da Fenerbahçeli Murat Sağlam Antalyaspor'da 24.09.2020
Fenerbahçe Ze Luis ile prensipte anlaştı Fenerbahçe Ze Luis ile prensipte anlaştı 24.09.2020
Fenerbahçe Nazım Sangare'yi açıkladı Fenerbahçe Nazım Sangare'yi açıkladı 24.09.2020
Samatta Fenerbahçe için İstanbul'da Samatta Fenerbahçe için İstanbul'da 24.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Samatta derbide forma giyecek mi? Samatta derbide forma giyecek mi? 24.09.2020
Fenerbahçe Samatta transferini bitirdi Fenerbahçe Samatta transferini bitirdi 23.09.2020
Garry Rodrigues yol ayrımında Garry Rodrigues yol ayrımında 23.09.2020
Fenerbahçe 2. maçında puan kaybı yaşadı Fenerbahçe 2. maçında puan kaybı yaşadı 23.09.2020
Fenerbahçe'de transfer politikası Fenerbahçe'de transfer politikası 23.09.2020
Erol Bulut oynattığı futbolla kendine ihanet ediyor "Erol Bulut oynattığı futbolla kendine ihanet ediyor" 23.09.2020
Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener "Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener" 23.09.2020
Thiam'ın büyük bir hayal kırıklığı olacağı düşüncesindeyim "Thiam'ın büyük bir hayal kırıklığı olacağı düşüncesindeyim" 21.09.2020
Volkan Ballı'nın yerine Emre Belözoğlu'nun getirileceğini duydum "Volkan Ballı'nın yerine Emre Belözoğlu'nun getirileceğini duydum" 21.09.2020
Emre Bol: Frey futbolcu değil başka bir şey Emre Bol: Frey futbolcu değil başka bir şey 21.09.2020
Bakasetas transferi Fenerbahçe adına kapanmıştır "Bakasetas transferi Fenerbahçe adına kapanmıştır" 21.09.2020
Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın kafasını karıştırıyorlar "Ömer Faruk Beyaz'ın kafasını karıştırıyorlar" 21.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika haberi: Sörloth transferin ilginç detay! Meğer Haaland...
Galatasaray'da Arda Turan'ın yerine sürpriz transfer! Fatih Terim onay verdi
Fenerbahçe'den bir transfer bombası daha! Samatta'dan sonra o da imzalıyor
Fatih Terim'den Fenerbahçe rotasyonu! İşte Galatasaray'ın Hajduk Split maçı muhtemel 11'i
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Orta sahaya dünya yıldızı geliyor! Ünlü gazeteci duyurdu
Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'dan bir transfer savaşı daha! Resmi teklif yapıldı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör