01 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

Fenerbahçe'de neler oluyor? Joachim Löw geliyor mu? Ali Koç bırakıyor mu? Emre Belözoğlu devam edecek mi?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Volkan Demir değerlendirdi. Demir, "Fenerbahçe'de Ali Koç başkanlık adaylığını henüz açıklamadı. Yüksek ihtimal aday olacak ama düşükte olsa olmama ihtimali var. Ayrıca yönetim Avrupa Şampiyonası'nın ardından Löw ile çalışmak için görüşme gerçekleştirdi." ifadelerinde bulundu. (FB spor haberleri)
01.04.2021
