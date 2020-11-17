17 Kasım 2020, Salı

Fenerbahçe'de Gençlerbirliği hazırlıkları! Valencia, Perotti...

Süper Lig'de 9. hafta hazırlıklarını sürdüren Fenerbahçe'de, Gençlerbirliği maçı hazırlıkları sürüyor. Fenerbahçe'de yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. İşte detaylar...
17.11.2020
