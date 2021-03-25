25 Mart 2021, Perşembe

Fenerbahçe'de corona çıkan isimler Beşiktaş derbisinde oynadı mı?

Fenerbahçe son dakika haberleri: A Spor yorumcusu Ahmet Selim Kul Fenerbahçe'da artan corona vakalarının ardından flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Kul, "Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisinde forma giyen 2 oyuncunun test sonucu pozitif çıktı. Diğer 3 isimden 2 tanesi ise kadroda yer aldı." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
25.03.2021
