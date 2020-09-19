19 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

Fenerbahçe Nazım Sangare'yi böyle açıkladı

Fenerbahçe, Süper Lig ekiplerinden Fraport TAV Antalyaspor forması giyen 26 yaşındaki sağ bek Nazım Sangare'yi işte bu videoyla duyurdu.
19.09.2020
