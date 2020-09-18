18 Eylül 2020, Cuma

Emre Bol: Ömer Faruk Beyaz Schalke 04 ile anlaştı

Fenerbahçe'de geleceği en çok merak edilen futbolcuların başında gelen Ömer Faruk Bayaz için A Spor yorumcusu Emre Bol flaş bir açıklama yaptı. Bol genç futbolcunun Schalke ile anlaştığını ve bu yüzden sözleşme imzalamadığını ifade etti.
18.09.2020
