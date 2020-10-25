25 Ekim 2020, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Erman Toroğlu: İlk yarıda Fenerbahçe sahada yoktu

A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu Fenerbahçe-Trabzonspor mücadelesinin devre arasında değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Toroğlu "İlk yarıda Fenerbahçe sahada yoktu
25.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Toroğlu'ndan flaş ilk yarı yorumu! Fenerbahçe... Toroğlu'ndan flaş ilk yarı yorumu! "Fenerbahçe..." 25.10.2020
Erman Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! Serdar Aziz güvenilir bir stoper değil Erman Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! "Serdar Aziz güvenilir bir stoper değil" 25.10.2020
Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada hareket etti Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada hareket etti 25.10.2020
Dorukhan Toköz'ün yolu Fenerbahçe'ye gider "Dorukhan Toköz'ün yolu Fenerbahçe'ye gider" 24.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Turgay Demir: Samatta adam! Turgay Demir: Samatta adam! 23.10.2020
Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş yorum! Erol Bulut F.Bahçe için... Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "Erol Bulut F.Bahçe için..." 23.10.2020
Fenerbahçeli isme övgü dolu sözler! Sezona damga vuracak Fenerbahçeli isme övgü dolu sözler! "Sezona damga vuracak" 21.10.2020
Canlı yayında transfer itirafı! Dorukhan - Ozan takası... Canlı yayında transfer itirafı! "Dorukhan - Ozan takası..." 20.10.2020
F.Bahçe'nin şampiyonluk yarışındaki en büyük rakibi hakemler olacak "F.Bahçe'nin şampiyonluk yarışındaki en büyük rakibi hakemler olacak" 19.10.2020
Fenerbahçe'de Garry Rodrigues ile yollar ayrıldı! Fenerbahçe'de Garry Rodrigues ile yollar ayrıldı! 19.10.2020
Fenerbahçe kötü oynadığı halde lider "Fenerbahçe kötü oynadığı halde lider" 19.10.2020
Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! Maç berabere bitseydi... Toroğlu'ndan flaş sözler! "Maç berabere bitseydi..." 19.10.2020
Olmayan bir penaltı verilirse her hoca itiraz eder "Olmayan bir penaltı verilirse her hoca itiraz eder" 18.10.2020
Serdar Aziz'e en az 3 maç ceza vermeleri gerek "Serdar Aziz'e en az 3 maç ceza vermeleri gerek" 18.10.2020
Fenerbahçe'nin aleyhine verilen penaltı olacak iş değil "Fenerbahçe'nin aleyhine verilen penaltı olacak iş değil" 18.10.2020
Erman Toroğlu penaltı pozisyonlarını değerlendirdi! Erman Toroğlu penaltı pozisyonlarını değerlendirdi! 18.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Sergen Yalçın'dan sürpriz tercih! İşte Beşiktaş'ın Denizlispor maçı 11'i
Fenerbahçe'ye kötü haber! 2 isim Trabzonspor maçında yok
Cenk Tosun Süper Lig devine geliyor! Ocak ayında imzalar atılacak
Galatasaraylı yıldıza flaş sözler! "Fabrika ayarlarından kurtulması gerek"
Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor maçının 11'leri netleşti! Erol Bulut ve Eddie Newton...
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (6. hafta)
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör