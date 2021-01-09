09 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Devrek'te Mesut Özil heyecanı

Mesut Özil'in Zonguldak'ın Devrek ilçesindeki hemşehrileri, dünyaca ünlü futbolcunun Fenerbahçe ile anlaştığı yönündeki haberleri ilgiyle takip ediyor.
09.01.2021
