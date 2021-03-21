Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisi sonrası Erol Bulut: Buradan galip ayrılabilirdik

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(){}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! "+t.message)}return n}function nt(n){var t,i,r,f,e,o;if(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","div Id: "+n.slot.getSlotElementId()+" => "+(n.isEmpty?" Empty :(":" filled :)")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","path:\t\t"+n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),n.isEmpty||(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tis house:\t\t\t\t\t"+(hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1?"true":"false")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcampaignId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.campaignId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tlineItemId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.lineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsourceAgnosticLineItemId:\t"+n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcreativeId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.creativeId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tadvId:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.advertiserId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsize:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.size),n.yieldGroupIds!=null&&AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tYieldGroupIds:\t\t\t\t"+n.yieldGroupIds)),hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1&&bdSlots.houseSlots.push({id:n.slot.getSlotElementId(),sp:n.slot.getAdUnitPath(),sz:n.slot.getSizes(),advId:n.advertiserId}),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&!n.isEmpty&&n.size[1]>=250&&(waitForMasthead=1),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().includes("pageskin_companion_right")&&(n.campaignId==389705318||n.yieldGroupIds!=undefined&&n.yieldGroupIds!=null)&&window.addEventListener("scroll",function(){$("#id_d_ps_right").css("top",-document.documentElement.scrollTop)}),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_cs_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_cs_"))&&(n.isEmpty?CS.RemoveAdFromCloseBtn():($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()).parent().show(),typeof CSLASTADLOADTIME=="undefined"||(CSLASTADLOADTIME=(new Date).getTime()),typeof CSISADVISIBLE=="undefined"||(CSISADVISIBLE=!0),typeof CSINPROGRESS=="undefined"||(CSINPROGRESS=!1),typeof CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=="undefined"||(clearInterval(CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ),CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=top.window.setInterval(refreshCallback,CSREFRESHINTERVAL)))),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_vgn_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_vgn_"))&&!n.isEmpty)if(n.advertiserId==4487018787)$("#id_m_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_m_po_bg").hide(),$("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_d_po_bg").hide();else if($("#id_m_po_bg").length>0){if($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show()}else if($("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show();n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()),e=document.location.pathname.startsWith("/video")&&AdDev.BdGetPathCount()>=3,n.isEmpty||n.size[1]==350||n.size[1]==91||n.size[1]==90||e||(o='
Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(o)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(console.log("Viewability Control: Slot visibility changed",n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100),console.log("Viewability Control: ",waitForMastheadViewablePixel))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisi sonrası Erol Bulut: Buradan galip ayrılabilirdik
Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisi sonrası teknik direktör Erol Bulut açıklamalarda bulundu. Bulut, "Güzel bir maç oldu. Taraftarların izlediği güzel bir maç oldu. Yeterince gol pozisyonu oldu. İlk yarıda Beşiktaş'ın yakaladığı pozisyonlar vardı. Biz de net pozisyonlar yakaladık.Yakaladığımız pozisyonları değerlendirmiş olsak buradan galip ayrılabilirdik." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
21.03.2021
DİĞER BİZE ULAŞIN