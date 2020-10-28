28 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba

Ahmet Selim Kul: Fenerbahçe'de Perotti ilk kez antrenmanın tamamında yer aldı

Fenerbahçe'nin İtalya'nın Roma takımından transfer ettiği Arjantinli yıldız Perotti konusunda flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul, "Fenerbahçe'de Perotti ilk kez antrenmanın tamamında yer aldı" dedi.
28.10.2020
