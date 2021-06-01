01 Haziran 2021, Salı

Gençlik ve Spor Bakanı Mehmet Kasapoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu

Gençlik ve Spor Bakanı Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, 2021 Rusya-Türkiye Uluslararası Karadeniz 320 KM Açık Deniz Yüzme Maratonu ekibini kabul ederek açıklamalarda bulundu.
01.06.2021
