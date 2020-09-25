25 Eylül 2020, Cuma

Vincent Aboubakar yeniden Beşiktaş'ta

Forvet arayışlarını sürdüren Beşiktaş, Porto forması giyen eski futbolcusu Vincent Aboubakar ile 1+1 yıllık anlaşma sağladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
25.09.2020
