24 Eylül 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş'ın Avrupa'da 224. randevusu

UEFA Avrupa Ligi 3. Eleme Turu'nda Portekiz temsilcisi Rio Ave'yi konuk edecek Beşiktaş, Avrupa kupalarındaki 224. mücadelesine çıkacak.
24.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş'ın Avrupa'da 224. randevusu Beşiktaş'ın Avrupa'da 224. randevusu 24.09.2020
Kartal Avrupa semalarında Kartal Avrupa semalarında 24.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Aboubakar İstanbul'da Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Aboubakar İstanbul'da 24.09.2020
Sergen Yalçın o isme güvenmiyor "Sergen Yalçın o isme güvenmiyor" 23.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Aboubakar formunu yakalarsa Falcao ve Samatta... "Aboubakar formunu yakalarsa" Falcao ve Samatta... 23.09.2020
Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor 23.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Rio Ave maçında 3 eksik! Murat Şahin açıkladı Beşiktaş'ta Rio Ave maçında 3 eksik! Murat Şahin açıkladı 23.09.2020
Bernard Mensah: Zor bir maç olacak Bernard Mensah: Zor bir maç olacak 23.09.2020
Adem Ljajic ilk 11'e Adem Ljajic ilk 11'e 23.09.2020
Porto'dan Aboubakar'a görüşme izni Porto'dan Aboubakar'a görüşme izni 23.09.2020
Aboubakar Porto'dan ayrılıyor Aboubakar Porto'dan ayrılıyor 23.09.2020
Beşiktaş'a Aboubakar müjdesi! Beşiktaş'a Aboubakar müjdesi! 22.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta hedef yeniden Aboubakar Beşiktaş'ta hedef yeniden Aboubakar 22.09.2020
Lens ve Vida Beşiktaş'ta kalmak istiyor Lens ve Vida Beşiktaş'ta kalmak istiyor 21.09.2020
Çebi A Spor'a konuştu! Bizi riske attılar Çebi A Spor'a konuştu! "Bizi riske attılar" 21.09.2020
Beşiktaş'tan Kalinic'e flaş talep! Beşiktaş'tan Kalinic'e flaş talep! 21.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'da Arda Turan'ın yerine sürpriz transfer! Fatih Terim onay verdi
Fenerbahçe'den bir transfer bombası daha! Samatta'dan sonra o da imzalıyor
Fatih Terim'den Fenerbahçe rotasyonu! İşte Galatasaray'ın Hajduk Split maçı muhtemel 11'i
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Orta sahaya dünya yıldızı geliyor! Ünlü gazeteci duyurdu
Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'dan bir transfer savaşı daha! Resmi teklif yapıldı
Edinson Cavani'nin Fenerbahçe'den istediği ücret ortaya çıktı! Dudak uçuklatan rakam
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör