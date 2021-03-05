05 Mart 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberleri | Hıncal Uluç: Beşiktaş'ın oynadığı futbol zevk vermiyor

Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri: A Spor yorumcusu ve duayen gazeteci Hıncal Uluç, Hıncal Uluç ile Baş Başa programında futbol gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Uluç, "Bana Beşiktaş'ın oynadığı futbol da zevk vermiyor." dedi.
05.03.2021
