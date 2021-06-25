25 Haziran 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın krizi sürüyor mu?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'ta uzun süredir gündemde olan ve 1 yıllık yeni anlaşmaya varılan Sergen Yalçın konusunda flaş gelişmeler ortaya çıktı. Siyah-beyazlılarda yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Taner Karaman aktardı. Karaman, "Beşiktaş'ta uzayan bu süreçin takımdaki havayı bozacağını düşünmüyorum ama Sergen Yalçın'ın mental olarak yıprandığı konuşuluyor." ifadelerinde bulundu. (BJK spor haberleri)
25.06.2021
