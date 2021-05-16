16 Mayıs 2021, Pazar

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş otobüsünde eğlenceli anlar! Şampiyonluğu böyle kutladılar

Son dakika spor haberleri... Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 42. ve son haftasında Göztepe'yi 2-1 mağlup ederek 2020/2021 sezonunu şampiyon olarak tamamlayan Beşiktaş'ta büyük bir sevinç yaşanıyor. 16. şampiyonluğunu elde eden siyah-beyazlılarda coşku takım otobüsünde de devam etti. İşte o anlar.. (Bjk spor haberi)
16.05.2021
