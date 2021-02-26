26 Şubat 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberi: Sergen Yalçın Beşiktaş - Denizlispor maçı sonrası konuştu

Süper Lig'in 27. haftasında sahasında Denizlispor'u 3-0 mağlup eden Beşiktaş'ta, teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın mücadelenin ardından basın toplantısında önemli açıklamalarda bulundu. İşte o sözler... | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberi (BJK haberleri)
26.02.2021
