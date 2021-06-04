04 Haziran 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika Beşiktaş transfer haberleri: Aboubakar ile yollar ayrılacak mı? İşte son gelişmeler

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Beşiktaş'ta kiralık sözleşmesi sona eren ve yeni mukavele imzalamak için görüşmelerin merak ettiği Vincent Aboubakar'ın siyah-beyazlı takımda kalıp kalmayacağı belirsizliğini koruyor. A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme, Sabah Sporu programına canlı bağlanarak adı Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray ile de anılan Kamerunlu golcüyle yapılan görüşmelerdeki son durumu aktardı. (BJK spor haberi)
04.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Aboubakar ile yollar ayrılacak mı? İşte son gelişmeler Aboubakar ile yollar ayrılacak mı? İşte son gelişmeler 04.06.2021
Abou Kartal'da kalacak mı? Abou Kartal'da kalacak mı? 03.06.2021
Ağaoğlu ve Çebi açıklamalarda bulundu Ağaoğlu ve Çebi açıklamalarda bulundu 03.06.2021
Beşiktaş'tan Aboubakar'a yeni teklif Beşiktaş'tan Aboubakar'a yeni teklif 03.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Beşiktaş Sergen Yalçın ile görüşmelere başlıyor Beşiktaş Sergen Yalçın ile görüşmelere başlıyor 03.06.2021
Dikkat çeken Ersin yorumu! Uğurcan etkisi... Dikkat çeken Ersin yorumu! "Uğurcan etkisi..." 03.06.2021
Rosier’in menajeri İstanbul’a geldi! Rosier’in menajeri İstanbul’a geldi! 02.06.2021
Kenan Karaman transferinde flaş gelişme! Kenan Karaman transferinde flaş gelişme! 02.06.2021
Beşiktaş'ın yerli stoperde ilk adayı belli oldu Beşiktaş'ın yerli stoperde ilk adayı belli oldu 02.06.2021
Kenan Karaman'ın menajeri İstanbul'da Kenan Karaman'ın menajeri İstanbul'da 02.06.2021
Nice'ten Ersin için 7 milyon Euro'luk teklif Nice'ten Ersin için 7 milyon Euro'luk teklif 02.06.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Beşiktaş'ın transferdeki misyonu... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Beşiktaş'ın transferdeki misyonu..." 02.06.2021
Beşiktaşlı Ersin'e dudak uçuklatan teklif! Yalçın'ın kararı... Beşiktaşlı Ersin'e dudak uçuklatan teklif! Yalçın'ın kararı... 01.06.2021
Hiçbir cümlesi 'öylesine' değil! "Hiçbir cümlesi 'öylesine' değil! 01.06.2021
Umut Nayir Beşiktaş'a dönüyor Umut Nayir Beşiktaş'a dönüyor 01.06.2021
Sergen Yalçın ile Ahmet Nur Çebi görüşecek Sergen Yalçın ile Ahmet Nur Çebi görüşecek 01.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de büyük yaprak dökümü! Yeni yabancı kuralı sonrası...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye Premier Lig'den bedava gol makinesi! Transfere onay verildi
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'da 12 futbolcunun sözleşmesi sona eriyor! işte o isimler...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den stoper hamlesi! Attila Szalai'nin yanına...
THY EuroLeague şampiyonu Anadolu Efes!
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den çifte transfer bombası! Muriqi denmişti ancak...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör