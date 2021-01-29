29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

Parma Beşiktaş'tan Domagoj Vida'ya talip oldu! Sunulan teklif...

İtalya Serie A ekiplerinden Parma, Beşiktaş'ın Hırvat stoperi Domagoj Vida için 2.5 milyon euro teklif etti. Siyah-beyazlılardaki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı. | Son dakika Beşiktaş transfer haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
29.01.2021
