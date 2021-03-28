28 Mart 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Mustafa Denizli: Süper Lig'in keyif veren takımı Beşiktaş

Son dakika spor haberleri: Tecrübeli teknik adam Mustafa Denizli 'Takım Oyunu' programında Süper Lig hakkında açıklamalarda bulundu. Denizli, "Süper Lig'de en çok keyif veren takım geriye de düşse öne de geçse Beşiktaş olarak ön plana çıkıyor. Bununla birlikte sezon başında Alanyaspor vardı." dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
28.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Denizli'den Beşiktaş yorumu! Süper Lig'de... Denizli'den Beşiktaş yorumu! "Süper Lig'de..." 28.03.2021
Aboubakar için flaş sözler! Futbol oynaması mucize Aboubakar için flaş sözler! "Futbol oynaması mucize" 27.03.2021
Ghezzal'ın son durumu nasıl? Ghezzal'ın son durumu nasıl? 26.03.2021
Kartal UEFA'nın kararı sonrası ne yapacak? Kartal UEFA'nın kararı sonrası ne yapacak? 25.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Kartal'da Atiba kararı! Kartal'da Atiba kararı! 24.03.2021
Yalçın kiralık futbolcular konusunda karar verdi! Yalçın kiralık futbolcular konusunda karar verdi! 23.03.2021
Hedefinde Yalçın vardı! Hakem kadar hatan varken... Hedefinde Yalçın vardı! "Hakem kadar hatan varken..." 22.03.2021
Yalçın 1 puanı kendisi verdi "Yalçın 1 puanı kendisi verdi" 22.03.2021
​Yalçın'dan hakem isyanı! Görmek istemiyoruz ​Yalçın'dan hakem isyanı! "Görmek istemiyoruz" 21.03.2021
Toroğlu'dan Yalçın'a flaş sözler! Hani sen rakiplerine bakmazdın? Toroğlu'dan Yalçın'a flaş sözler! "Hani sen rakiplerine bakmazdın?" 21.03.2021
Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! Beşiktaş 2. golü atsaydı... Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! "Beşiktaş 2. golü atsaydı..." 21.03.2021
Toroğlu derbinin ilk yarısını değerlendirdi! Toroğlu derbinin ilk yarısını değerlendirdi! 21.03.2021
Erman Toroğlu derbi öncesi konuştu! Erman Toroğlu derbi öncesi konuştu! 21.03.2021
Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada ulaştı Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada ulaştı 21.03.2021
Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada hareket etti Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada hareket etti 21.03.2021
Derbi öncesi uzmanından açıklama! Maç saatinde... Derbi öncesi uzmanından açıklama! Maç saatinde... 21.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye Moussa Marega'dan kötü haber! Gelecek sezon...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor'dan Süper Lig'in 2 yıldızına kanca! Transfer takasla bitecek
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'ın istediği Patrick van Aanholt'ta flaş gelişme! Yönetimin kafası karıştı
Son dakika spor haberleri: İspanyollar duyurdu! Marega'dan Fenerbahçe'yi yıkan haber
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın gözdesini Fenerbahçe kaptı! Sezon sonunda imzalar atılacak
Son dakika spor haberi: Dünya Norveç maçının ardından Türkiye'yi konuşuyor! "Favori..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör