27 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

Güvenç Kurtar'dan flaş Aboubakar yorumu! "Futbol oynaması bir mucize"

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'de geride kalan 31 haftanın ardından liderliğini sürdüren Beşiktaş hakkında A Spor yorumcusu Güvenç Kurtar flaş değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Kurtar, "Beşiktaş'ın forveti Aboubakar'ın geçirdiği sakatlığın ardından sahalara dönmesi resmen mucize. Ülkesinde oynayamaz diye düşünüyorlardı." dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
27.03.2021
