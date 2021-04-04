Kasımpaşa Beşiktaş maçı sonrası Sergen Yalçın: Aytaç Kara'nın atılması gerekiyordu

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(n,t){r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&console.log("%c%s%c => %c%s","display:inline-block;color:#fff;background:red;padding:1px 4px;border-radius:3px;",n,"background:inherit;","",t)}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! 04 Nisan 2021, Pazar
Kasımpaşa Beşiktaş maçı sonrası Sergen Yalçın: Aytaç Kara'nın atılması gerekiyordu
Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında Beşiktaş deplasmanda Kasımpaşa'ya 1-0 mağlup oldu ve fırsat tepti. Mağlubiyetin ardından siyah-beyazlıların teknik direktörü Sergen Yalçın açıklamalarda bulundu. Yalçın, "Ben Halil Umut Meler için kötü ya da adaletsiz demedim. Birçok teknik direktör hakemler için tepki gösteriyor. Aytaç Kara'nın ikinci sarıdan atılması gerekiyordu." şeklinde konuştu. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
