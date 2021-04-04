04 Nisan 2021, Pazar

Kasımpaşa Beşiktaş maçı sonrası Sergen Yalçın: Aytaç Kara'nın atılması gerekiyordu

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında Beşiktaş deplasmanda Kasımpaşa'ya 1-0 mağlup oldu ve fırsat tepti. Mağlubiyetin ardından siyah-beyazlıların teknik direktörü Sergen Yalçın açıklamalarda bulundu. Yalçın, "Ben Halil Umut Meler için kötü ya da adaletsiz demedim. Birçok teknik direktör hakemler için tepki gösteriyor. Aytaç Kara'nın ikinci sarıdan atılması gerekiyordu." şeklinde konuştu. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
04.04.2021
