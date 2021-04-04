04 Nisan 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

Kasımpaşa-Beşiktaş maçının ardından Erman Toroğlu: Beşiktaş'ın kimyası Fenerbahçe maçında yenilen gol sonrası bozuldu

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'ın Kasımpaşa'ya 1-0 mağlup olduğu karşılaşmanın ardından A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Toroğlu, "Beşiktaş'ın kimyasını Fenerbahçe maçında son dakikada yediği gol bozdu." dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
04.04.2021
