07 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

Flaş Mandzukic yorumu! "Kimi keseceksin?"

A Spor yorumcularından Mehmet Emin Uluç canlı yayında flaş bir Mandzukic yorumunda bulundu. Uluç, "Mandzukic'i aldın peki kimi keseceksin?" açıklamasında bulundu.
07.01.2021
