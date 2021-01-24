24 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Erman Toroğlu'dan Beşiktaş - Göztepe maçı yorumu! "Bu maç bu skorla bitmez"

A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu, Süper Lig'in 21. haftasında oynanan Beşiktaş - Göztepe maçının ilk yarısını değerlendirdi. Toroğlu, "Bu maç bu skorla bitmez." dedi.
24.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Bu maç bu skorla bitmez 24.01.2021
