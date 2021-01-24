24 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Beşiktaş Göztepe maçı öncesi flaş yorum! "Karagümrük maçı gibi..."

A Spor yorumcularından Turgay Demir Beşiktaş-Göztepe maçı öncesinde flaş yorumlarda bulundu. Siyah beyazlıların özgüveninin yerine geldiğini dile getiren Demir, Göztepe maçının da Karagümrük maçı gibi olacağını ifade etti.
24.01.2021
