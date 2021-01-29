29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre sakatlandı

Beşiktaş Kulübü, antrenmanda darbe alan Gökhan Töre'nin sol ayak bileği dış yan bağında kısmi yırtık ve ödem tespit edildiğini duyurdu.
29.01.2021
