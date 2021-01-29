29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş Cenk Tosun için Everton'a teklif yaptı

Beşiktaş, eski golcüsü Cenk Tosun'u kadrosuna katmak istiyor. Takımda düşünülmeyen isimleri elden çıkararak limit açmak isteyen siyah-beyazlılar, Everton'da forma giyen milli oyuncu için resmi teklifte bulundu.
29.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş Cenk Tosun için Everton'a teklif yaptı Beşiktaş Cenk Tosun için Everton'a teklif yaptı 29.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre sakatlandı Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre sakatlandı 29.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Isimat-Mirin ile yollar ayrılıyor! Beşiktaş'ta Isimat-Mirin ile yollar ayrılıyor! 29.01.2021
Gökhan Töre Trabzonspor maçında yok! Gökhan Töre Trabzonspor maçında yok! 28.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Cenk Tosun'un transferi... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Cenk Tosun'un transferi..." 28.01.2021
Kim gelirse gelsin yedek oturur "Kim gelirse gelsin yedek oturur" 28.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Lens yolcu! Görüşmelere başladı Beşiktaş'ta Lens yolcu! Görüşmelere başladı 26.01.2021
Beşiktaş Hulk'ta gaza bastı! Ünlü menajer devreye girdi Beşiktaş Hulk'ta gaza bastı! Ünlü menajer devreye girdi 26.01.2021
Kasımpaşa'dan A Spor'a özel Koita açıklaması! Hem Çebi hem Yalçın istedi Kasımpaşa'dan A Spor'a özel Koita açıklaması! "Hem Çebi hem Yalçın istedi" 25.01.2021
Yıldız oyuncu için flaş sözler! Böyle bir adam görmedim Yıldız oyuncu için flaş sözler! "Böyle bir adam görmedim" 25.01.2021
Welinton düzgün bir hakeme çatarsa her maç atılır "Welinton düzgün bir hakeme çatarsa her maç atılır" 25.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ın maçı 11 kişi tamamlaması mucize "Beşiktaş'ın maçı 11 kişi tamamlaması mucize" 25.01.2021
Yalçın'dan transfer açıklaması! Forvet konusunda... Yalçın'dan transfer açıklaması! "Forvet konusunda..." 24.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonu yorumladı! Ersin'in Halil'e hareketi... Toroğlu o pozisyonu yorumladı! "Ersin'in Halil'e hareketi..." 24.01.2021
N'Sakala'nın Halil'e yaptığı müdahale penaltı mı? Usta isimler yorumladı N'Sakala'nın Halil'e yaptığı müdahale penaltı mı? Usta isimler yorumladı 24.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Bu maç bu skorla bitmez Erman Toroğlu: Bu maç bu skorla bitmez 24.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

İrfan Can Kahveci'den transfer açıklaması! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Fenerbahçe'ye müjdeli haber! Yıldız isim takıma dönüyor
Fenerbahçe'den Süper Lig'e damga vuracak transfer! Real Madrid'in yıldızı...
Galatasaray'a Gedson Fernandes transferinde rakip çıktı! İtalyan ekibi devrede
Fenerbahçe'de Marega operasyonu! İşte Porto'nun istediği bonservis
Fenerbahçe'den stoper hamlesi! Sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitiyor
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör