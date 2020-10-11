11 Ekim 2020, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş Karagümrük'ü farklı geçti

Süper Lig'e verilen milli arada Karagümrük ile hazırlık maçında karşılaşan Beşiktaş, sahadan 5-2'lik galibiyetle ayrıldı. Siyah-beyazlı takımdaki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
11.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş Karagümrük'ü farklı geçti Beşiktaş Karagümrük'ü farklı geçti 11.10.2020
Erman Toroğlu: Beşiktaş'tan bir şey olmaz Erman Toroğlu: Beşiktaş'tan bir şey olmaz 10.10.2020
Canlı yayında Perotti itirafı! Beşiktaş... Canlı yayında Perotti itirafı! Beşiktaş... 09.10.2020
Beşiktaş yönetimine sitem etti! Yatıp kalkıp dua etsinler... Beşiktaş yönetimine sitem etti! "Yatıp kalkıp dua etsinler..." 09.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Beşiktaş 4 futbolcuyu TFF'ye bildirmedi Beşiktaş 4 futbolcuyu TFF'ye bildirmedi 09.10.2020
Rachid Ghezzal'ın formu yüzleri güldürdü Rachid Ghezzal'ın formu yüzleri güldürdü 09.10.2020
Sergen Yalçın'ın kredisi var ama... "Sergen Yalçın'ın kredisi var ama..." 09.10.2020
Sergen Yalçın'ın Beşiktaş'ta Fatih Terim'in Galatasaray'da işi yok "Sergen Yalçın'ın Beşiktaş'ta Fatih Terim'in Galatasaray'da işi yok" 08.10.2020
Çebi elini taşın değil kayanın altına soktu "Çebi elini taşın değil kayanın altına soktu" 08.10.2020
Bu takımın bu hale gelmesinin sebebi Fikret Orman'dır "Bu takımın bu hale gelmesinin sebebi Fikret Orman'dır" 08.10.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Beşiktaş Vida'yı verip Başakşehir'den o ismi istedi Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Beşiktaş Vida'yı verip Başakşehir'den o ismi istedi" 07.10.2020
Beşiktaş'ta listeye kim yazılmayacak? Beşiktaş'ta listeye kim yazılmayacak? 07.10.2020
Çebi'nin elini zayıflatan birkaç yönetici var "Çebi'nin elini zayıflatan birkaç yönetici var" 07.10.2020
İstifa etmedim sadece iletişim sorumluluğu görevini bıraktım "İstifa etmedim sadece iletişim sorumluluğu görevini bıraktım" 06.10.2020
Sezonun en gereksiz transferi N'Sakala "Sezonun en gereksiz transferi N'Sakala" 06.10.2020
Rachid Ghezzal Beşiktaş'ta Rachid Ghezzal Beşiktaş'ta 06.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Sergen Yalçın'dan flaş tespit! "10. haftayı göremeyiz"
Beşiktaşlı yıldız takımdan ayrılıyor! İşte yeni adresi
Mert Hakan Yandaş çılgınlığı! Pişman eden transfer...
Fenerbahçe gelecek sezonun kaynağını buldu! Yıldız isim...
Erol Bulut'tan Emre Belözoğlu'na pişmanlık itirafı: Yanlış yaptık!
Beşiktaş'ta dev kriz sonrası tam 3 gelişme!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör