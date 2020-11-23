23 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi

Ahmet Nur Çebi'den Sergen Yalçın'a: Dile benden ne dilersen

Süper Lig'in 9. haftasında oynanan Medipol Başakşehir maçı sonrasında Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi, Sergen Yalçını tebrik etmek için aradı. İkili arasında geçen transfer sohbetini A Spor yorumcusu Zeki Uzundurukan Spor Gündemi programında açıkladı. İşte o diyalog...
23.11.2020
