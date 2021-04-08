08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

️ Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş Babacar sözleri! "Benim bile atabileceğim bir golü..."

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 33. haftasında Beşiktaş sahasında Alanyaspor'u 3-0 mağlup etti. Bu mücadeleyi değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, "Dün Alanya diye bir takım yoktu. Geleni gideni yiyen bir kalecisi ve benim bile atabileceğim bir golü kaçıran Babacar'ı vardı." şeklinde konuştu.
08.04.2021
