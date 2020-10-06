06 Ekim 2020, Salı

Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda

Alex Telles'i Premier Lig ekiplerinden Manchester United'a satan Porto, Brezilyalı oyuncuya işte bu videoyla veda etti.
06.10.2020
