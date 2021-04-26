26 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

İtalya Futbol Federasyonu'ndan 'Avrupa Süper Ligi' kararı!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Dünyada gündem olan 'Avrupa Süper Ligi' konusu üzerinde İtalya Futbol Federasyonu'ndan flaş bir açıklama geldi. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Dündar Keşaplı aktardı.
26.04.2021
