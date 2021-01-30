30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Hüseyin Özkök: Ali Akman sezon sonundan itibaren Frankfurt'ta

TFF 1. Lig takımlarından Bursaspor'da forma giyen Ali Akman için flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. A Spor yorumcusu Hüseyin Özkök son detayları aktardı. Özkök, "Ali Akman sezon sonundan itibaren Frankfurt ile anlaşmaya vardı" dedi.
30.01.2021
