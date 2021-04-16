16 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Canlı yayında açıkladı! Fatih Terim konuşacak mı?

Galatasaray'da sular durulmuyor. Sezon başından bu yana Mustafa Cengiz ile Fatih Terim arasında yaşanan gerilim zirve yaptı. Mustafa Cengiz'in açıklamalarının ardından Fatih Terim'in konuşup konuşmayacağı merak konusu olmuştu. A Spor yorumcusu Taner Karaman, "Fatih Terim yaşananlarla ilgili açıklamaları Galatasaray şampiyonluğu kaybederse yapacaktır." ifadelerini kullandı.
16.04.2021
Fatih Terim konuşacak mı? Şampiyonluk giderse... Fatih Terim konuşacak mı? "Şampiyonluk giderse..." 16.04.2021
