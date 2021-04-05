05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Son dakika spor haberi: Kasımpaşa mağlubiyeti ardından Beşiktaş'a flaş eleştiri! "O şansı kaybetti"

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında Beşiktaş, Kasımpaşa deplasmanından 1-0 mağlup ayrıldı ve yakın takipçisi Galatasaray ile puan farkını açma şansını elinin tersi ile itti. Maçın ardından A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Demir flaş sözlerle eleştiride bulundu. İşte o ifadeler...
05.04.2021
