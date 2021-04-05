05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Son dakika Beşiktaş haberi: Erman Toroğlu Sergen Yalçın'ı eleştirdi! "Fenerbahçe ile Galatasaray'ı entübeden çıkardı"

Son dakika spor haberi... Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında en yakın rakibi Galatasaray'ın puan kaybettiği haftada arada puan farkını artırma fırsatından yararlanamayarak haftayı puansız kapatan Beşiktaş için Erman Toroğlu flaş bir yorumda bulundu. Toroğlu değerlendirmesinde "Sergen Yalçın Fenerbahçe ile Galatasaray'ı entübeden çıkardı" dedi. | Son dakika spor haberi (BJK haberleri)
05.04.2021
