30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Yunus Mallı'nın geliş saati belli oldu!

Trabzonspor'un gündeminde yer alan Yunus Mallı için hareketli saatler yaşanıyor. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. Sel, "Yunus Mallı yarın saat 16.00'da İstanbul'da olacak" dedi.
29.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Yunus Mallı'nın geliş saati belli oldu! Yunus Mallı'nın geliş saati belli oldu! 29.01.2021
Fırtına Yunus Mallı ile anlaştı! İşte geliş tarihi Fırtına Yunus Mallı ile anlaştı! İşte geliş tarihi 29.01.2021
Djaniny ve Ekuban parlamaya devam ediyor Djaniny ve Ekuban parlamaya devam ediyor 29.01.2021
UEFA'dan Trabzonspor'a müjde UEFA'dan Trabzonspor'a müjde 29.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor Bakasetas'la prensip anlaşmasına vardı! Trabzonspor Bakasetas'la prensip anlaşmasına vardı! 29.01.2021
Trabzonspor'dan eğlenceli paylaşım! Trabzonspor'dan eğlenceli paylaşım! 28.01.2021
Ekuban'a övgü dolu sözler! Türk futbol tarihinin... Ekuban'a övgü dolu sözler! "Türk futbol tarihinin..." 28.01.2021
Flaş hakem yorumu! Herkes şikayetçi ve herkes haklı Flaş hakem yorumu! "Herkes şikayetçi ve herkes haklı" 28.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonları yorumladı! İkisi de penaltı Toroğlu o pozisyonları yorumladı! "İkisi de penaltı" 28.01.2021
Trabzonspor tarihinde yer almak istiyorum "Trabzonspor tarihinde yer almak istiyorum" 28.01.2021
Bu kupayı kesinlikle hak ettiğimizi düşünüyorum "Bu kupayı kesinlikle hak ettiğimizi düşünüyorum" 27.01.2021
Başakşehir'deki hiçbir futbolcuyla ilgili temasımız olmadı "Başakşehir'deki hiçbir futbolcuyla ilgili temasımız olmadı" 27.01.2021
Başakşehir 1-2 Trabzonspor MAÇ ÖZETİ Başakşehir 1-2 Trabzonspor (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 27.01.2021
Uğurcan ve Safa maç sonunda konuştu! Uğurcan ve Safa maç sonunda konuştu! 27.01.2021
TFF Süper Kupa'nın sahibi Trabzonspor! TFF Süper Kupa'nın sahibi Trabzonspor! 27.01.2021
Başakşehir - Trabzonspor maçında ortalık karıştı! İşte o görüntüler Başakşehir - Trabzonspor maçında ortalık karıştı! İşte o görüntüler 27.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'de Rizespor maçı öncesi 7 eksik! Yeni transfer Mesut Özil...
İrfan Can Kahveci'den transfer açıklaması! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Fenerbahçe'ye müjdeli haber! Yıldız isim takıma dönüyor
Fenerbahçe'den Süper Lig'e damga vuracak transfer! Real Madrid'in yıldızı...
Galatasaray'a Gedson Fernandes transferinde rakip çıktı! İtalyan ekibi devrede
Fenerbahçe'de Marega operasyonu! İşte Porto'nun istediği bonservis
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör