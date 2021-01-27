27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba

Uğurcan Çakır ve Safa Kınalı maç sonunda açıklamalarda bulundu

Süper Kupa'yı Başakşehir'i mağlup ederek kazanan Trabzonspor'da Uğurcan Çakır ve Safa Kınalı maçın ardından A Spor'a açıklamalarda bulundu.
27.01.2021
