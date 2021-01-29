29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

UEFA'dan Trabzonspor'a müjde

Trabzonspor'un UEFA’nın hem Avrupa Kupaları’ndan men, hem de gelirlerin yüzde 50’sine el konulmasına yaptığı itiraz kabul edildi. UEFA, bordo-mavili kulübe 4 milyon Euro ödeyecek. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı.
29.01.2021
