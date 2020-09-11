11 Eylül 2020, Cuma

Trabzonspor'da Trondsen şoku

Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Trondsen, sakatlığı nedeniyle 6 ay sahalardan uzak kalacak.
11.09.2020
