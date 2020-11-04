04 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba

Trabzonspor'da teknik adam arayışı

Teknik direktör arayışlarını sürdüren Trabzonspor'da, ibre yeniden Abdullah Avcı'ya döndü.
04.11.2020
