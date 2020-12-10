10 Aralık 2020, Perşembe

Trabzonspor'da kadro planlaması!

Trabzonspor'da kadroya girmekte zorlanan Plaza, Campi ve Hosseini ile devre arasında yollar ayrılabilir. İşte detaylar...
10.12.2020
