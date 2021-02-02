02 Şubat 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor yükselişini sürdürüyor

Geçen hafta TFF Süper Kupa'yı müzesine götüren Trabzonspor, teknik direktör Abdullah Avcı ile yükselişini sürdürüyor. Bordo-mavililer, Avcı yönetiminde 13 maçta 30 puan topladı.
02.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor yükselişini sürdürüyor Trabzonspor yükselişini sürdürüyor 02.02.2021
Avcı: Kazanarak çıkmak önemliydi Avcı: Kazanarak çıkmak önemliydi 31.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonu değerlendirdi! Net penaltı Toroğlu o pozisyonu değerlendirdi! "Net penaltı" 31.01.2021
Toroğlu'dan derbi yorumu! İnşallah hakem tesir etmez Toroğlu'dan derbi yorumu! "İnşallah hakem tesir etmez" 31.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor kafilesi stada ulaştı Trabzonspor kafilesi stada ulaştı 31.01.2021
Derbi öncesi Berat yorumu! Beşiktaş'a karşı... Derbi öncesi Berat yorumu! "Beşiktaş'a karşı..." 31.01.2021
Trabzonspor Yunus Mallı'ya kavuştu! Trabzonspor Yunus Mallı'ya kavuştu! 30.01.2021
Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Yunus Mallı İstanbul'da Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Yunus Mallı İstanbul'da 30.01.2021
Trabzonspor Bakasetas transferini böyle duyurdu Trabzonspor Bakasetas transferini böyle duyurdu 30.01.2021
Trabzonspor'dan dev tekliflere ret Trabzonspor'dan dev tekliflere ret 30.01.2021
Bakasetas'ın son durumunu açıkladı! Beşiktaş maçında oynayacak mı? Bakasetas'ın son durumunu açıkladı! Beşiktaş maçında oynayacak mı? 30.01.2021
Fırtına'dan anlamlı ziyaret! Fırtına'dan anlamlı ziyaret! 30.01.2021
Bakasetas Trabzon'da! İşte o görüntüler Bakasetas Trabzon'da! İşte o görüntüler 30.01.2021
Bakasetas Trabzon'a geldi! Canlı yayında detaylar açıklandı... Bakasetas Trabzon'a geldi! Canlı yayında detaylar açıklandı... 30.01.2021
Yunus Mallı'nın geliş saati belli oldu! Yunus Mallı'nın geliş saati belli oldu! 29.01.2021
Fırtına Yunus Mallı ile anlaştı! İşte geliş tarihi Fırtına Yunus Mallı ile anlaştı! İşte geliş tarihi 29.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim Başakşehir maçı 11'ini netleştirdi! DeAndre Yedlin ve Mostafa Mohamed...
İşte İrfan Can Kahveci transferinin perde arkası! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Boupendza'dan transfer ve Mesut Özil sözleri!
Galatasaray'da DeAndre Yedlin ve Mostafa Mohamed ilk idmanına çıktı! İşte o görüntüler
Fenerbahçe'ye Hatay'da coşkulu karşılama! Mesut Özil'e yoğun ilgi
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut Hatayspor maçı 11'ini belirledi! Mesut Özil ve Osayi...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör